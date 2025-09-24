Renowned Malawian entrepreneur and social media influencer, Kondwani Kachamba Ngwira, has reiterated his pledge to provide 1,000 scholarships for Malawian students pursuing Master’s and PhD studies, following the electoral victory of former Malawi president and Democratic Progressive Party candidate in the September 16 General Elections, Arthur Peter Mutharika.

In his Facebook page, Ngwira said the initiative will officially roll out within three months of Mutharika’s win, in line with a promise he made before the elections.

“I want to clarify that the offer is genuine and stands,” said Ngwira. “In me there is no lie or propaganda.”

According to Ngwira, most of the scholarships will cover 100 percent of tuition fees, while others will be partial scholarships, depending on the student’s academic performance and program of study.

He emphasized that the scholarships will be sourced from top-ranked universities globally, specifically institutions within the world’s top 500. For comparison, Malawian universities are ranked around 3,300 and above, highlighting the significant leap in academic exposure these scholarships will offer.

Ngwira also revealed that a portion of the scholarships will be online-based, a move designed to accommodate working professionals who wish to further their studies while continuing to contribute to the nation’s workforce.

Ngwira said discussions are underway with relevant authorities to determine the best framework for rolling out the scholarships. He assured Malawians that further details will be shared in due course.

“This initiative is about investing in our human capital and ensuring that Malawians have access to world-class education,” Ngwira added.

If successfully implemented, the scholarship program is expected to benefit hundreds of aspiring scholars across the country, creating opportunities for advanced education and research at globally recognized institutions.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to release the official results of the Presidential Elections, with Mutharika projected as the outright winner, beating his closest rival in the race, the incumbent Malawi leader and candidate for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Lazarus Chakwera.