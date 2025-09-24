In the wake of previous statements on Malawi’s votes during press briefings, running mate Vitumbiko Mumba has joined forces with his boss, Lazarus Chakwera, in conceding defeat at the 11th hour, thereby ensuring a peaceful handover of power and leadership, and has praised Chakwera as a statesman.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Mumba advised the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to avoid repeating past errors, such as hosting counter-pressers. Mumba vowed to remain grateful to Lazarus Chakwera, who entrusted him with the roles of minister and running mate.

“I will always remain grateful for his inspiration, fatherly love, and guidance. I’ll work with him during this transition period and remain loyal to him,” Mumba stated.

Mumba has acknowledged that the outcome favors Arthur Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Additionally, he pledged to continue supporting Chakwera’s son Nicky.

Previously, Mumba, accompanied by MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwira and General Secretary Richard Chimwendo Banda, denied the will of the people.

In a previous press conference, Mumba claimed that the DPP had manipulated vote figures, asserting they had “caught red-handed” the discrepancy.

Now, President Lazarus Chakwera has conceded defeat, recognizing that his votes will not match Arthur Peter Mutharika’s nationwide total.

The Malawi Electoral Commission MEC is yet to make a declaration on who is to assume the 7th presidential seat.