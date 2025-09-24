Banks across the country will shut their doors at midday today, Wednesday 24th September 2025, as part of heightened security measures ahead of the anticipated announcement of national election results.

The Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) announced the move in a statement, saying the precautionary step follows consultations with relevant authorities aimed at safeguarding staff, customers, and banking infrastructure during this sensitive period.

“All banks will close today at 12:00 noon to facilitate enhanced security measures,” BAM said. “We appeal for understanding and cooperation from the public as we prioritize safety during this critical time.”

The decision comes amid heightened public anxiety as the nation awaits the Malawi Electoral Commission’s release of official results from the September 16 polls. Security agencies have already stepped up their presence in major towns and cities to forestall potential unrest.

While the early closure may inconvenience customers, BAM stressed that the temporary measure reflects its continued commitment to public safety and stability. Normal banking hours are expected to resume once the situation stabilizes.