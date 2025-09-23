Former President Bakili Muluzi has stepped into Malawi’s post-election scene, urging incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera to accept the outcome of the September 2025 elections.

Muluzi’s intervention comes at a critical moment when opposition leader Peter Mutharika is leading in provisional results, and tensions remain high among political supporters.

By calling on Chakwera to extend best wishes to Mutharika, Muluzi is signalling the importance of leadership maturity and prioritising national unity above partisan interests.

Speaking to Zodiak Radio, Muluzi noted that based on the current election results, Mutharika is the likely winner.

He added that considering the emotions and sentiments of citizens in various regions, Chakwera’s gesture of goodwill would help sustain national harmony.

Muluzi stated, “There is life after State House. I know President Chakwera is a peace-loving person. I have asked him to make a phone call to Mutharika to convey his best wishes.”

He emphasised that such a move would demonstrate leadership maturity and a commitment to the nation above partisan politics.

Muluzi also called on all Malawians to maintain peace and stability, cautioning against actions that could lead to the destruction of property or loss of life.

Observers note that Muluzi’s intervention is significant, given his influence and history in Malawian politics, and could help de-escalate tensions between political supporters.

By advocating for reconciliation and civility, Muluzi’s message underscores the importance of prioritising national interest over political rivalry.

*Scenario Analysis: Possible Impacts of Muluzi’s Intervention*

In the smooth transition scenario, Chakwera heeds Muluzi’s advice, formally concedes defeat, and calls Mutharika to extend best wishes.

This gesture would likely defuse tensions, reassure the public, and consolidate confidence in Malawi’s democratic institutions.

It would also improve the country’s image internationally, signalling to regional bodies such as SADC and the African Union that Malawi can manage competitive elections peacefully.

In the moderate tension scenario, Chakwera delays or only partially concedes, creating uncertainty among supporters.

While Muluzi’s call may prevent outright violence, there could be pockets of unrest or demonstrations from frustrated citizens on both sides.

Political analysts warn that prolonged ambiguity could erode trust in electoral institutions and strain relations between the ruling party and opposition.

In the high-risk unrest scenario, Chakwera refuses to acknowledge the results, ignoring Muluzi’s counsel.

This could escalate protests, provoke clashes between supporters of rival parties, and disrupt economic activities in urban centres like Lilongwe and Blantyre.

In such a situation, regional mediation by SADC or AU could become necessary to prevent further destabilisation.

Muluzi’s appeal also affects public perception, as citizens interpret his message as a call for peace and responsible leadership, potentially influencing voter behaviour and the tone of post-election discourse.

Furthermore, for Mutharika, a concession by Chakwera endorsed by Muluzi strengthens the legitimacy of his victory and allows for a smoother transition into governance.

The intervention may also set a precedent for future elections in Malawi, highlighting the role of respected figures in ensuring democratic norms are respected.

Ultimately, Muluzi’s message is a reminder that political power is temporary, and that safeguarding peace, property, and human life should take precedence over partisan ambitions.

*Regional and International Angle: How SADC, AU, and Donor Partners Might React*

Regional bodies like the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are closely monitoring Malawi’s post-election situation.

In the smooth transition scenario, SADC would likely commend the political maturity of both Chakwera and Mutharika, reinforcing Malawi’s status as a stable democracy.

The African Union (AU) could issue statements praising adherence to democratic norms, signalling confidence in the integrity of Malawi’s electoral institutions.

Donor partners, including development agencies and international financial institutions, would interpret a peaceful handover as a signal to continue support and engagement without concerns over political instability.

In the moderate tension scenario, where Chakwera partially concedes or delays acceptance, SADC and the AU might issue cautionary statements urging all parties to respect the electoral process and avoid actions that could escalate unrest.

They may offer mediation support or technical assistance to the Malawi Electoral Commission to ensure transparency and public confidence.

Donor partners could adopt a watchful stance, potentially delaying major programs until the political situation stabilises, while advocating for dialogue and reconciliation.

In the high-risk unrest scenario, where Chakwera refuses to acknowledge the results, SADC and the AU would likely intervene diplomatically, calling for urgent mediation to prevent escalation.

They might send special envoys to negotiate between the parties and ensure that violence does not spiral, emphasising the protection of citizens and the rule of law.

Donor partners could suspend or reconsider aid and investment, citing concerns over political instability, economic risk, and human security.

International media coverage would also intensify, potentially influencing global perception of Malawi’s governance and democratic resilience.

Ultimately, the reactions of these regional and international actors underscore the broader stakes of Malawi’s elections, where domestic decisions resonate far beyond national borders.

Muluzi’s call for Chakwera to concede and extend best wishes to Mutharika is, therefore, not only a domestic peace initiative but also a signal to the region and global partners that Malawi values stability and democratic norms.