The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has reiterated its commitment to due process, emphasising that it will not yield to public or political pressure in the release of election results.

MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja underscored that the announcement of official results is legally bound to an eight-day window, and MEC intends to adhere to that timeline without compromise.

“There are those demanding immediate results or threatening demonstrations, but we will not be shaken,” Mtalimanja stated. “We are guided strictly by the law and will continue to follow it without compromise.”

She also appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation, stressing the importance of accuracy and patience during this critical period.

Mtalimanja confirmed that MEC has now received all election materials from the country’s 36 councils, including a final consignment from Mangochi which had experienced delays. She also addressed earlier concerns about result submission pauses in Mangochi Municipality, Ntcheu, Nkhotakota, and Machinga, confirming that all logistical issues have been resolved.

With the materials in hand, MEC is now reviewing complaints and verifying data ahead of the official results announcement.

Preliminary district-level results reveal contrasting regional strongholds between the two main contenders, President Lazarus Chakwera and former President Arthur Peter Mutharika. Mutharika has posted overwhelming leads in several southern districts, including Thyolo (200,131 votes to Chakwera’s 2,943), Zomba (213,241 to 5,676), and Blantyre City (197,532 to 17,419).

Chakwera, meanwhile, showed strong performances in central regions, particularly in Dowa (215,091 votes to Mutharika’s 15,906) and parts of Lilongwe City (102,787 to 145,908). In districts like Nkhotakota and Mzimba, the race remained tightly contested, with narrow leads observed for Mutharika.

As the nation awaits final tallies, the Commission has called for continued public trust in the legal framework guiding the electoral process.