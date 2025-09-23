Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja has condemned street protests and similar tactics aimed at pressuring the Commission to announce election results prematurely.

At a press briefing at the National Tally Centre in Lilongwe, Mtalimanja emphasised that such actions are illegal.

“MEC is responsible for announcing results only after thoroughly verifying all data and addressing any raised queries,” she explained.

Mtalimanja also expressed concern over politicians airing complaints on social media, urging an end to this practice.

She encouraged anyone with concerns to submit them through the official MEC channels.

“Please follow the correct procedures and provide valid evidence to support your claims instead of relying on rumours,” she added.

Mtalimanja stressed that MEC requires adequate time to ensure a transparent and accountable results announcement.

“We ask all Malawians to understand that this careful approach is essential,” she concluded.

Additionally, Mtalimanja condemned the spread of misinformation during this period.

The Malawi Electoral Commission confirmed it has received all electoral materials from all the councils.

Mtalimanja also announced the official results for Machinga, Nkhotakota, Lilongwe City, Dowa, Zomba District, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Blantyre City, Mzuzu, Balaka, and Thyolo.

This announcement underscores MEC’s commitment to delivering credible results despite mounting political pressure and public anxiety.

If Mtalimanja’s firm stance is upheld, it could help strengthen public trust in MEC by demonstrating that the Commission prioritises transparency and accountability over political pressure.

Analysts argue that resisting premature announcements is vital for safeguarding Malawi’s fragile democracy, as rushing the process could inflame tensions and undermine the legitimacy of the outcome.

By emphasising due process and rejecting shortcuts, MEC is sending a signal that the credibility of the election results must take precedence over partisan demands or street-level agitation.

However, observers also caution that MEC’s credibility will depend not only on patience but on visible fairness, consistency, and the timely release of results once all verifications are complete.

Ultimately, how MEC manages this delicate balance will play a decisive role in shaping political stability, public confidence, and the future of Malawi’s democratic process.