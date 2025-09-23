Malawi’s insurance industry is struggling to reach most citizens, with penetration stuck below 5 per cent, and industry leaders warn that without bold strategies to expand access beyond urban centres, millions will remain without protection when disaster strikes.

Ruben Kamanga Kawelele, Insurance Institute of Malawi (IIM) President, expressed concern that despite years of effort, the industry continues to face structural challenges.

“Penetration has always been a market issue. Our economic setup and activity are centred in urban areas, so it’s not easy to penetrate rural communities. But we are lobbying the government to introduce policies like cooperative societies, where farmers in rural areas can be grouped and easily reached, as colleagues in Kenya are doing,” Kawelele said.

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited Human Capital Executive Rex Kadzongwe echoed the concern, stressing that the industry must accelerate efforts to make insurance accessible to more Malawians.

“As we step into the future together, we are aware that the insurance sector in Malawi faces challenges: with penetration still very low, standing at less than 5 per cent, we have much ground to cover.

“Wherever you have a tough operating environment, it means you have to make a lot of adjustments to survive. One of them is ensuring that we develop the right skills to respond to change,” Kadzongwe said.

Both Kawelele and Kadzongwe pointed to digital platforms as the game-changer for expanding access.

“We cannot allow people to travel to Blantyre or Lilongwe just to buy a policy. Everyone now has a phone, so they should be able to buy insurance or even settle claims digitally. That is the future of insurance,” Kadzongwe emphasised.

Meanwhile, Old Mutual Malawi has supported the upcoming IIM Lakeshore Conference, scheduled for October 2 to 4 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi, with K6 million. Kadzongwe said the company considers the gathering a critical platform for developing industry professionals.

Kawelele thanked Old Mutual for its consistency, noting the company has been a steady partner in supporting IIM activities over the years.