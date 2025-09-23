The Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) has called on all Malawians to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding as the country awaits the official results of the September 16, 2025, general elections.

In a statement released on September 23 and signed by Chairman Archbishop Mark Kambalazaza and General Secretary Reverend Francis Mkandawire, EAM commended the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for demonstrating professionalism and integrity throughout the electoral process.

However, the association expressed concern over reported attempts to interfere with the management of results, allegedly in favour of certain candidates.

EAM noted that electoral malpractice has persistently undermined Malawi’s democratic processes in past elections, including those held in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019, and called for a moment of serious national reflection. The association emphasised the urgent need to strengthen electoral laws and enforce punitive measures to prevent and punish violations that erode the democratic rights of citizens.

As the nation enters the crucial phase of final vote tabulation and results announcement, EAM urges all political actors and citizens to act with restraint and responsibility. It warned against premature declarations of victory and the use of inflammatory language, stressing that such actions only heighten public anxiety and undermine democratic values.

The association reminded all stakeholders that elections naturally produce both winners and losers. It called on those who win to celebrate peacefully, and those who do not accept the outcome with dignity, prioritising national unity and progress over partisan interests.

EAM also underscored that the incoming government will shoulder the significant task of addressing Malawi’s pressing socio-economic challenges. Citizens were encouraged to manage their expectations and commit to active participation in nation-building, recognising that development is a shared responsibility.

EAM further appealed to Christians and all people of goodwill to continue praying for a peaceful conclusion to the electoral process. It called for wisdom, justice, and compassion to guide the next administration as it leads the country forward.