The High Court sitting in Lilongwe has dismissed an application by Madalitso Fred Kazombo seeking permission to commence judicial review proceedings against the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The case, filed under Judicial Review Cause No. 61 of 2025 in the Civil Division of the High Court, was presided over by Honourable Justice Violet Palikena-Chipao.

Kazombo, represented by Counsel Oscar Taulo, was challenging the Commission’s conduct in relation to the recent elections, whose official results are yet to be announced.

However, in his ruling delivered in chambers on Monday, Justice Palikena-Chipao dismissed the application due to multiple procedural irregularities in the submitted documents.

“Upon reviewing the application, sworn statement, and skeleton arguments, the court observed several errors and inconsistencies, including typographical mistakes, incorrect citation of legal provisions, unclear arguments, and a compounding of facts,” the Judge stated.

He noted that the application appeared to have been prepared hastily and without adequate attention to detail, making it difficult for the court to fully understand the intended arguments.

As a result, the court denied the application for leave to proceed with judicial review. However, Justice Palikena-Chipao granted the applicant the liberty to refile the application with properly prepared documentation.

“If the Applicant decides to refile the judicial review proceedings, the application for leave should be made with notice to the Respondent,” the Judge ordered.