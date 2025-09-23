The Malawi Council of Churches (MCC) has urged President Lazarus Chakwera to humbly accept defeat in the September 16, 2025, General Election.

MCC Chairperson, Reverend Billy Gamah, said that based on partial results released by the Malawi Electoral Commission last night, “the table can not change to deliver victory” for Chakwera.

He added that an early concession would be a statesmanlike move, sending a strong message to supporters to accept the outcome peacefully.

“We believe that conceding early, even before the official announcement, will show maturity, promote peace, and help the nation move forward without violence or unnecessary tension,” said Gamah.

The church’s call follows similar appeals from former president Bakili Muluzi.