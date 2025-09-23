Anyamata Atsikana Azimai (AAA) has become the latest to congratulate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for emerging victorious in the September 16 Presidential Elections.

In a statement signed by its President, Akwame Bandawe, AAA commended Malawians for turning up in large numbers to exercise their constitutional right to vote, saying the outcome was a true reflection of the people’s will.

“Through their ballots, Malawians have spoken,” said Bandawe in a statement. “After carefully reviewing results from our tally centre and thoroughly cross-checking with our partners, we are here to express our heartfelt congratulations to the President-Elect of the Republic of Malawi, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). We believe this triumph is a true reflection of the people’s will.”

The youthful party further urged all candidates to respect the results and embrace the spirit of unity for the good of the country.

“As AAA, we entered this contest as underdogs. Yet, the results have shown that Malawians recognise and support our vision, placing us in a very encouraging position among the 17 contestants,” Bandawe said.

He added that the party’s performance has laid a strong foundation for young people to aspire for greater roles in Malawi’s politics, even at the level of the Presidency.

“With renewed zeal and determination, AAA commits to an even stronger fight in 2030. The battle has only just begun. We remain fully dedicated to serving Malawians and advancing the progress of our beloved nation,” Bandawe concluded.