The Women Lawyers Association (WLA) has raised concerns over the conduct of political parties and candidates in the just-ended elections, warning that premature victory declarations and unfounded claims of malpractice risk undermining public trust in the democratic process.

In a statement released on Sunday, signed by Executive Director Golda Rapozo and Publicity Secretary Brenda Khwale, the association condemned the growing trend of political actors declaring victory before the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has finalized and announced official results. The lawyers also criticised the circulation of unverified allegations of electoral fraud, describing them as “reckless and dangerous” to national stability.

“The practice of issuing premature victory claims and spreading baseless allegations of electoral malpractice threatens the integrity of the electoral process and may fuel unnecessary tension among citizens,” the WLA said in part.

The association echoed calls by the MEC and civil society organizations for patience and respect for the rule of law as vote counting continues. It urged political leaders and their supporters to exercise restraint and put the interests of the nation above partisan ambitions.

WLA further reminded all stakeholders that legal avenues remain available to address genuine electoral grievances, cautioning that resorting to misinformation or incitement could erode democratic gains and plunge the country into conflict.

“As a nation that has fought hard to uphold democracy, we must protect our institutions and processes by respecting due process. Let us wait for the official results and pursue any disputes through lawful channels,” the statement concluded.

The MEC is still tallying results at the National Tally Centre in Lilongwe, with final announcements expected once all district councils have submitted their figures.