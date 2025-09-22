While the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) top brass is hesitant to accept the election results, the UTM Party family has conceded defeat and congratulated Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Arthur Peter Mutharika, on what they described as an imminent landslide victory.

UTM presidential running mate Matthews Mtumbuka, together with presidential advisor Patricia Kaliati, joined hands on Monday acknowledging the outcome of the polls.

“Congratulations, APM, for the landslide win. Democracy rules. Malawi is a DEMOCRACY! No one has the right to rule or govern Malawi. Noise is not information. Too much talk is no action. We need to move on,” Mtumbuka stated.

Their remarks follow UTM presidential candidate Dalitso Kabambe, who also extended congratulations to Mutharika, urging Malawians to embrace unity and development after a tightly contested election.

The UTM leaders emphasised that accepting the outcome is a vital step in protecting Malawi’s democracy and ensuring lasting peace.

Preliminary results of the 2025 General Elections released by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) indicate that Mutharika is leading ahead of MCP candidate Lazarus Chakwera.

Meanwhile, MCP presidential running mate, Vitumbiko Mumba, has said the party believes the polls were rigged and warned it will explore all possible avenues to challenge the results. In recent days, Mumba has held press briefings expressing dissatisfaction with the conduct and outcome of the elections.