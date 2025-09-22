Malawian businesses stand to benefit from new regional opportunities after the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc participated in the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025, a platform that connects African entrepreneurs, financiers, and governments to boost trade across the continent.

The biennial fair, organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the African Union (AU) and the AfCFTA Secretariat, brought together thousands of delegates from across Africa. It provided space for small enterprises, exporters, and importers to find new markets, investment opportunities, and financing solutions.

NBM plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Mary Hiwa, said the Bank’s participation was all about opening doors for Malawians. She explained that NBM showcased customer products, explored trade finance opportunities, and built partnerships that can make it easier for local businesses to expand across borders.

“Our motivation to participate in IATF 2025 was rooted in our strategic objective to deepen our regional footprint and actively support intra-African trade. As a Malawian Bank with an established presence in Tanzania, we saw this platform as an invaluable opportunity to showcase our commitment to regional integration and growth,” said Hiwa.

She stressed that one of the biggest lessons was that intra-African trade is no longer a distant dream but a present reality. For NBM, this means scaling up tools that help Malawian businesses compete, such as trade finance solutions, digital innovations like ATEX and PAPSS, and SME-focused initiatives.

She also highlighted the importance of partnerships, noting that early engagements with Afreximbank and other financial institutions opened avenues for collaboration in areas such as joint trade finance, digital innovations, and cross-border payment systems.

At the Fair, NBM presented its trade finance offerings, including export and import financing and tailored SME trade solutions, underlining its role as a partner for Malawians who want to reach new markets.

Reflecting on the experience, Hiwa said the Fair reinforced the need for Malawian institutions to play an active role in shaping Africa’s economic resilience. “IATF 2025 reaffirmed Africa’s collective commitment to economic integration and regional trade growth. It strengthened our resolve to be a catalyst for Malawi’s trade growth within the AfCFTA framework and fuelled our ambition to be a regional trade enabler,” said Hiwa.

At the opening ceremony, Ambassador Selma Malika Haddadi, speaking on behalf of the AU Commission, underscored the Fair’s significance for Africa’s economic future. She said IATF has become the continent’s premier trade and investment marketplace since its inception in 2018 and remains central to achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision of an integrated and prosperous Africa.