Vitumbiko Mumba’s desperation to become Malawi’s vice president has now placed him at the centre of controversy, with fresh accusations that he is mobilising youths to pressure the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) into declaring Lazarus Chakwera the winner of the September 16 elections.

According to political sources, Mumba, who was Chakwera’s running mate under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), is said to be coordinating groups of young people to march on the MEC tally centre in Lilongwe.

The alleged plan, insiders claim, is aimed at forcing the commission either to declare an MCP victory or to call for a rerun.

Additionally, Kondwani Kachamba posted on Facebook suggesting that Mumba was actively engineering unrest.

“Mbape building up Achinyamata to go to MEC TALLY CENTRE and force MEC to declare Chakwera as the Winner or RE-RUN. Iwo anena kuti salola MCP kuluza,” wrote Kachamba.

Mumba has, in recent days, taken a bold public stance, declaring at multiple press briefings that the MCP won the elections. He has further urged party supporters to stay calm, rallying them with his now-trending phrase, “we have got this.”