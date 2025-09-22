The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has assured Malawians that it will continue announcing the results of the 2025 General Election without interruption to ensure that the people’s will is respected and declared on time.

Giving an update to electoral stakeholders, MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja emphasised that the Commission has a maximum of eight days within which to declare the final presidential election results.

She explained that the Commission will sit continuously to ensure that the will of the people, as expressed through the ballot, is respected and announced promptly.

Justice Mtalimanja stressed that all submitted results will undergo thorough verification, reconciliation, and confirmation to guarantee accuracy, transparency, and credibility.

She further assured Malawians that every complaint or query received will be addressed in line with established procedures.

She added that every tally sheet will be carefully cross-checked to reflect the true outcome from polling stations across the country.

Mtalimanja also appealed to citizens, political parties, and all stakeholders to remain calm and patient as the electoral process unfolds.

She highlighted MEC’s commitment to delivering lawful and trusted results that will strengthen democracy and promote national unity.

Looking ahead, MEC’s ability to deliver accurate and transparent results within the stipulated timeframe will be central to maintaining political stability in Malawi.

If the Commission upholds its pledge, it will not only cement public trust in its operations but also help prevent disputes that have historically marred the country’s elections.

Ultimately, the credibility of the 2025 results will play a decisive role in shaping both national unity and confidence in Malawi’s democratic institutions.