Reports indicate that amid election results not favourable to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), some unknown individuals are targeting members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which is leading in the unofficial 2025 election results.

According to sources who confirmed with Malawi24, the unknown thugs are targeting those they believe undermined the MCP’s plans.

The sources stressed that four men in a white Fortuner with a South African registration number plate caused chaos at Calvary Family Church at Falls Estate in Lilongwe on Sunday morning, seeking the blood of Ben Phiri, DPP’s Director of Political Affairs.

According to some senior members of DPP, including Vice President Alfred Gangata, Phiri has been in hiding for some days after being followed and blocked twice on the road by unknown individuals.

During the DPP presser, Suleiman alleged that agents of the ruling Malawi Congress Party, MCP, are intimidating DPP officials, a development which is making many live in fear.

During a press conference held in Lilongwe, senior members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), including Vitumbiko Mumba, Jessie Kabwira, and Richard Chimwendo Banda, promised to deal with DPP, especially on what they call they will overcome smart moves that DPP did during elections.

This development comes as MCP’s president, Lazarus Chakwera, and his running mate, Vitumbiko Mumba, have been miserably let down nationwide, according to unofficial results from the elections.