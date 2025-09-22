The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has released official results from the Malawi presidential elections. Early tallies so far show former President Peter Mutharika in the lead, followed by Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Dalitso Kabambe of the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

The MEC continues to release district-level results as counting progresses. Below are the latest official tallies. Readers are encouraged to revisit this page for the latest updates.

Current National Subtotal (13 districts)

Lazarus Chakwera (MCP): 210,037 (25.8%)

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 49,733 (6.1%)

Peter Mutharika (DPP): 501,897 (61.7%)

Others combined: 52,218 (6.4%)

Chitipa (Registered: 86,980 | Cast: 68,131 | Valid: 66,958 | Void: 1,173)

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 53.5% (35,827)

(35,827) Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 20.8% (13,936)

(13,936) Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 13.5% (9,035)

(9,035) Others combined – 12.2%

Karonga Town (Registered: 26,702 | Cast: 18,235 | Valid: 17,772 | Void: 463)

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 50.5% (8,971)

(8,971) Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 24.7% (4,388)

(4,388) Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 19.2% (3,413)

(3,413) Others combined – 5.6%

Kasungu Municipality (Registered: 25,645 | Cast: 18,614 | Valid: 18,241 | Void: 373)

Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 48.3% (8,818)

(8,818) Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 42.9% (7,831)

(7,831) Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 5.6% (1,019)

(1,019) Others combined – 3.2%

Likoma (Registered: 8,664 | Cast: 6,937 | Valid: 6,794 | Void: 143)

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 61.5% (4,177)

(4,177) Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 26.7% (1,817)

(1,817) Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 7.1% (485)

(485) Others combined – 4.7%

Luchenza Municipality (Registered: 10,237 | Cast: 8,455 | Valid: 8,328 | Void: 127)

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 90.6% (7,547)

(7,547) Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 4.0% (336)

(336) Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 2.8% (232)

(232) Others combined – 2.6%

Mulanje (Registered: 279,761 | Cast: 231,763 | Valid: 226,512 | Void: 5,251)

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 91.6% (207,596)

(207,596) Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 1.4% (3,195)

(3,195) Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 1.1% (2,579)

(2,579) Others combined – 5.9%

Mwanza (Registered: 51,045 | Cast: 38,011 | Valid: 36,801 | Void: 1,210)

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 83.1% (30,576)

(30,576) Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 6.1% (2,228)

(2,228) Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 6.0% (2,203)

(2,203) Others combined – 4.8%

Mzuzu City (Registered: 76,629 | Cast: 56,776 | Valid: 55,809 | Void: 967)

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 44.9% (25,077)

(25,077) Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 26.9% (15,013)

(15,013) Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 22.9% (12,782)

(12,782) Others combined – 5.3%

Neno (Registered: 50,826 | Cast: 41,433 | Valid: 40,663 | Void: 770)

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 90.0% (36,607)

(36,607) Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 3.4% (1,370)

(1,370) Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 2.5% (1,024)

(1,024) Others combined – 4.1%

Ntchisi (Registered: 141,799 | Cast: 104,757 | Valid: 101,834 | Void: 2,923)

Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 80.2% (81,635)

(81,635) Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 11.2% (11,365)

(11,365) Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 2.6% (2,671)

(2,671) Others combined – 6.0%

Rumphi (Registered: 94,936 | Cast: 67,982 | Valid: 66,592 | Void: 1,390)

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 45.0% (29,957)

(29,957) Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 36.8% (24,486)

(24,486) Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 10.0% (6,627)

(6,627) Others combined – 7.7%

Salima (Registered: 186,585 | Cast: 128,351 | Valid: 123,115 | Void: 5,236)

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 49.4% (60,830)

(60,830) Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 40.1% (49,443)

(49,443) Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 3.0% (3,673)

(3,673) Others combined – 7.5%

Zomba City (Registered: 57,250 | Cast: 45,185 | Valid: 44,566 | Void: 619)

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 79.7% (35,536)

(35,536) Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 9.0% (3,990)

(3,990) Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 7.8% (3,472)

(3,472) Others combined – 3.5%

National Candidate Totals

Candidate Votes % of Valid Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) 501,897 61.7% Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) 210,137 25.8% Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) 49,733 6.1% Joyce Banda (PP) 14,797 1.8% Atupele Muluzi (UDF) 10,665 1.3% Kondwani Nankhumwa (PDP) 7,342 0.9% Akwame Bandawe (AAA) 5,076 0.6% Thokozani Banda Manyika (Ind) 3,279 0.4% Michael Usi (Odya Zake) 2,640 0.3% Kamuzu Chibambo (PETRA) 2,570 0.3% Phunziro Mvula (Ind) 1,507 0.2% Cosmas Chipojola (Ind) 1,270 0.2% Adil Chilungo (Ind) 1,191 0.1% Frank Mwenifumbo (NDP) 943 0.1% Smart Swira (Ind) 347 0.04% Jordan Sauti (PCP) 333 0.04% Milward Tobias (Ind) 258 0.03%

Malawi Elections Update

The Malawi presidential elections are still ongoing, with additional results expected from more districts. The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is continuing to release verified results as counting progresses.

So far, the official results are closely aligned with the earlier unofficial tallies. Projections suggest that Peter Mutharika is heading for a landslide victory over incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera, with more than 56 percent of the total valid votes.

Stay tuned for the latest verified updates from the Malawi elections as the MEC announces further results.