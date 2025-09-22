As the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by Vitumbiko Mumba intensifies pressure on the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to declare Lazarus Chakwera the winner of the September 16 elections, Malawians are battling a fresh wave of economic pain, with inflation rising to 28.2 per cent in August.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) shows food costs remain the biggest driver of the inflation increases.

NSO spokesperson Samuel Chipokosa revealed to the local media that food inflation rose to 33.7 per cent in August, up from 32.4 per cent in July.

According to Chipokosa, non-food inflation has also shown a slight rise over the past year, from 19.3 per cent to 19.5 per cent, further squeezing household budgets.

For many families, these figures translate into daily struggles.

The Centre for Social Concern (CSC) also told the local media that the cost of living has reached alarming levels. Its Economic Justice Programs Officer, Agnes Nyirongo, said their August study found a family of six now requires at least K900,000 just for food.

This is happening while MCP, led by its running mate Mumba, is busy pressing MEC to declare Lazarus Chakwera the victor of the September 16 elections.

Mumba has in recent days taken a bold public stance, declaring at multiple press briefings that the party won the elections when unofficial results put DPP candidate Peter Mutharika in the lead, and the MEC has yet to make the declaration.

He has further urged supporters to stay calm, rallying them with his now-trending phrase, “we have got this.” He is also facing accusations that he is mobilising youths to pressure the MEC into either declaring Chakwera the winner or calling for a rerun.