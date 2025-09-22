Malawians stand to benefit from new health solutions as the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) prepares to host its Research Dissemination Conference, backed by a K15 million donation.

The three-day event, scheduled for October 1 to 3, will gather academics, health professionals and students to present groundbreaking research findings that could shape the future of healthcare in the country.

The financial support was provided by United General Insurance (UGI). Speaking during the cheque handover in Blantyre on Friday, UGI Chief Executive Officer, Grant Mwenechanya, said the initiative ties directly to the company’s strategic pillar of innovation.

“When it comes to research, it is very important because it drives innovation, and we expect that as they do their research in the health sector, they will come up with new ideas that will help in making Malawi a healthier nation,” said Mwenechanya.

On his part, KUHeS Vice Chancellor, Mac Mallewa, expressed gratitude for UGI’s consistent partnership and support.

“I am hugely grateful to UGI. This will go a long way in supporting our activities for the Research Dissemination Conference. It just shows what a true partner UGI is. This is not the first time they have come to our support; they have consistently supported this conference, other financial activities, and even our students,” said Mallewa.

He further said this year’s RDC will be ‘bigger than ever before,’ with more delegates and a wider range of topics, adding that health research plays a central role in achieving Malawi’s Vision 2063.

“When we talk about Vision 2063, health should be at the core because without health, you cannot develop. Economic development has to start with health. We believe in research and innovation, and that is why every year we showcase some of the innovations we have done,” said Mallewa.

Mallewa also pointed out KUHeS’ contribution to health advances in Malawi, citing improvements in malaria treatment, HIV management, and life expectancy.

“In the 1990s, Malawi’s life expectancy was 37 years. Today, it has risen to 75, largely because of research-driven interventions pioneered at KUHeS. Policymakers have adopted both nationally and regionally,” said Mallewa.