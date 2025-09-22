Eight election clerks who were arrested over suspicions of tampering with electoral documents have been released on bail, the Malawi Police Service has confirmed.

Speaking at the MEC press briefing on Sunday night, Inspector General of Police, Merlin Yolamu, said the arrests followed revelations made during the investigation of Clement Chikankha, who recently attempted suicide.

Yolamu said in his confession, Chikankha admitted to engaging in fraudulent activities related to the elections and implicated several individuals, leading to the arrest of the clerks.

“The suspects were interviewed and cautioned on fraudulently amending documents concerning elections. They have since been released on bail,” Yolamu said.

Police say investigations are still underway into both the attempted suicide and the alleged document alterations, pledging to pursue the matter until all those involved are brought to book.