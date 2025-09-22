Allegations have emerged of abduction, intimidation, and phone hacking involving electoral officers and opposition figures as Malawi awaits the official release of general election results.

A CID officer from Area 30, stationed at the National Tally Centre, has reportedly been feeding information to an activist linked to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The activist claims that this information was being passed on directly to senior DPP figures, including Honourable Norman Chisale, until communication was abruptly cut yesterday due to network disruptions.

It is further alleged that almost all phones belonging to DPP gurus have been hacked, creating fears of surveillance and compromised communication channels.

The controversy deepened when a Constituency Returning Officer (CRO), who had earlier been abducted, was found and subsequently interrogated by the CID officer.

According to the account, the CRO and her deputy head teacher were initially taken to the Area 18 Cenotaph, where they were allegedly confronted by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters.

The abductors reportedly harassed the officials, demanding to know why they had allowed former president Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) to accumulate what were described as “huge votes” without trimming the figures.

When the officials refused to alter the results, they were allegedly transported to MCP headquarters, where the harassment intensified.

The narrative suggests that the CRO and her deputy were flogged by a group of MCP supporters but maintained that they could not interfere with the will of the people.

The abducted officials were later dumped in Area 36 after enduring the ordeal.

Adding to the escalating tension, reports indicate that MCP is ferrying supporters in lorries to its headquarters in preparation for what is described as a planned swearing-in of Lazarus Chakwera tomorrow.

These developments highlight a growing climate of fear, mistrust, and political tension as the nation stands at a fragile crossroads awaiting the confirmation of its next leadership.

If these allegations are true, they strike at the very core of Malawi’s fragile democracy, raising serious questions about the safety of electoral officials, the neutrality of security agencies, and the credibility of the electoral process itself.

Such actions, whether proven or not, erode public trust in institutions and fuel fears of political capture at a time when the nation desperately needs transparency and unity.

In an already tense post-election environment, these reports could deepen divisions, incite violence, and undermine confidence in the legitimacy of any declared outcome, making it even more urgent for authorities to address them swiftly and decisively.