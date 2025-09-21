Inspector General of Police Merlyn Yolamu announced that the law enforcement agency will maintain the confidentiality of the names of eight suspected 2025 general elections data manipulators.

While addressing journalists during a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) press conference on Saturday night, she emphasised that disclosing the names of the alleged suspects, who worked as data entry clerks at the Nkhoma constituency tally centre, would undermine the investigation.

Additionally, Yolamu pointed out that the suspects are within the 48-hour legal timeframe, which necessitates their formal charging.

On 19th September, police public relations officer Peter Kalaya confirmed the arrest of eight suspects suspected of manipulating data for the general elections.

According to police, the arrests followed an investigation into an attempted suicide case involving Clement Chikankha who was working as MEC Constituency Returning Officer (CRO) for Lilongwe Nkhoma constituency.