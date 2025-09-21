The 2025 parliamentary elections have delivered a dramatic political shake-up, with several former cabinet ministers failing in their bids to return to the National Assembly, according to unofficial results from the ongoing tallying exercise.

Malawi24 had previously reported that many of President Lazarus Chakwera’s former ministers and ruling-party legislators faced an uphill battle a prediction now confirmed by the unfolding results.

Among the high-profile figures who have lost their seats are Abida Mia (Chikwawa Mkombedzi), Ibrahim Matola (Mangochi North), Owen Chomanika (Chikwawa North), and Jessie Kabwila (Salima Central West).

Others who were unsuccessful include Liana Kakhobwe Chapota (Lilongwe Msozi), Jean Sendeza (Lilongwe South-West), Khumbize Chiponda (Kasungu South East), Ken Zikhale Ng’oma (Nkhata Bay South), Uchiz Vunda Mkandawire (Karonga South), Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma (Mchinji South), and Chrissie Kanyasho (Nkhata Bay North).

The list of casualties continues with Kezzie Kasambala Msukwa (Chitipa East), Dr Albert Mbawala (Ntcheu Central East), Ken Kandodo (Kasungu Municipality), Jacob Hara (Mzimba Perekezi), Harry Mkandawire (Mzimba West), Titus Mvalo (Mzimba Luwerezi), Nancy Chaola Mdooko (Ntcheu Bwanje), and Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo (Chitipa Central).

Political analysts say the outcome reflects growing voter frustration with government performance and shifting allegiances across the country. The results signal a major reconfiguration of Malawi’s political landscape, as some of the most influential figures from the previous administration will not be returning to Parliament.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is still finalising official tallies, but the unofficial results point to a significant decline in the fortunes of several former cabinet heavyweights.