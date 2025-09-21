The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has released the official certified presidential election results from five districts, with Arthur Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) emerging as the leading contenders.

According to the tallies, Mutharika secured emphatic victories in Zomba City, Salima, and Neno, while Chakwera dominated in Ntchisi and performed strongly in Salima.

District Results at a Glance

Karonga Town

Mutharika led with 8,971 votes, followed by Chakwera with 4,388, and Dr Dalitso Kabambe of UTM with 3,413.

Zomba City

Mutharika won resoundingly, collecting 35,536 votes. Kabambe followed with 3,990, while Chakwera managed 3,472.

Ntchisi

Chakwera scored a landslide victory, garnering 81,635 votes, far ahead of Mutharika’s 11,365. Kabambe came third with 2,671.

Salima

Mutharika registered another commanding win with 60,830 votes, while Chakwera trailed with 49,443. Kabambe secured 3,673, and Atupele Muluzi of the UDF obtained 3,220.

Neno

Mutharika maintained his dominance, collecting 36,607 votes. Chakwera secured 1,370, and Kabambe received 1,024.

Other Candidates

Other contenders, including former President Dr Joyce Banda of the People’s Party (PP), Atupele Muluzi of the UDF, Dr Michael Usi of Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu, and Kamuzu Chibambo of PETRA, recorded modest tallies across the districts. Several independent candidates also participated but made minimal impact.

MEC has urged Malawians to remain calm as the release of certified results continues nationwide.