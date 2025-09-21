The Leadership Institute for Transparency and Accountability (LITA) has called on political contenders in Malawi’s 16 September General Elections to embrace statesmanship by conceding defeat with humility and ensuring a peaceful transition.

In a statement signed by Executive Director Goodwell Logeya, the institute commended Malawians for their peaceful poll participation, describing it as a milestone for the country’s democracy.

LITA stressed that democracy thrives when losing candidates accept the outcome and congratulate the projected winner, adding that true patriotism lies not only in victory but also in the courage to accept defeat for the greater good of the nation.

“We call upon all contenders, especially those not favoured by the results to demonstrate statesmanship by conceding defeat with dignity and humility. Democracy thrives when the losing candidates concede defeat and congratulate the projected winner,” read the statement.

The organisation further applauded candidates who have already conceded based on unofficial results, noting their commitment to democratic values and national unity.

It also urged the party projected to win to avoid inflammatory rhetoric or triumphalism, warning that election results should never be used as a tool for vengeance or exclusion.

“This election is not a victory for any single party or tribe it is a victory for Malawi’s democracy,” it added. “The incoming leadership must embrace all citizens, including those who voted differently, and serve as a unifying figure for the entire nation.”

As the country awaits the official announcement of results by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), LITA appealed for calm, vigilance, and respect for due process. The institute also called upon security agencies, civil society, faith leaders, and international observers to remain steadfast in safeguarding the integrity of the transition.

Meanwhile, MEC has so far released results from nine councils, showing that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Peter Mutharika is leading with 203,440 votes, while Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Lazarus Chakwera follows with 153,447 votes.

On Saturday, MEC announced results for Karonga Town Council, Zomba City, Ntchisi, Salima, and Neno councils. This followed Friday’s release of results from Mwanza, Likoma, Kasungu Municipality, and Luchenza Municipality.