Political analyst Thomas Chirwa has advised Vitumbiko Mumba, running mate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera, to exercise patience and allow the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to complete its work.

Chirwa cautioned Mumba against “fabricating and posting misleading information,” stressing that the best approach is to encourage party supporters to remain calm while awaiting the official announcement of results from the MEC.

“The responsible thing for Mumba to do is to promote peace and patience as the electoral process unfolds,” Chirwa said.

Currently, the official results released by MEC through its Chairperson, Annabel Mtalimanja, show that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is leading.