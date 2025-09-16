The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has confirmed a smooth and timely start to today’s general elections, with all 15,148 polling stations across the country having opened by 6 a.m.

MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja, addressing her first press briefing of the day, commended Malawians for turning out early, with some voters queuing as early as 4:30 a.m. to cast their ballots. She described the early progress as “satisfactory” and reflective of the nation’s commitment to its democratic process.

The Commission reported that its teams have been monitoring the polling exercise nationwide and are pleased with the turnout in most of the centres visited. Minor queuing issues observed during the initial opening have been resolved.

Mtalimanja expressed gratitude to citizens for their patience and urged remaining registered voters to make their way to polling stations before voting closed.

To aid voter navigation, MEC has activated a USSD code (*2509#), allowing voters to confirm their polling stations using their national ID or voter registration number. Those without access to the platform can approach polling centre staff for in-person assistance.

The Commission emphasised that no eligible voter should be turned away due to a lack of a voter certificate, provided their identity can be confirmed through the national database or fingerprint verification.

Mtalimanja clarified that even if a voter has lost their registration certificate, they can still vote using their national ID. Biometric verification systems at polling stations are equipped to identify voters via fingerprints, ID scans, or voter certificate barcodes. These are being used alongside physical voter registers to ensure accuracy and efficiency in voter identification.

As voting continues, the Commission appeals to all Malawians to maintain peace and order. Mtalimanja assured the public that MEC is fully in control of the process and committed to ensuring that every registered voter casts their vote in a secure and fair environment. She also reminded employers that today is a designated public holiday, urging them to facilitate employee participation in the election.

Polling is scheduled to close at 4 p.m., though stations that opened late will have their hours extended accordingly. MEC encouraged voters not to delay, warning that late arrivals may risk missing their opportunity. The Commission will continue to provide updates throughout the day, with the next official briefing expected at 1 p.m.

Mtalimanja acknowledged reports of an issue concerning local government elections in Karonga’s Iyembe Ward. MEC is currently investigating the matter and will issue an update in the afternoon briefing. Meanwhile, voting in the ward is advised to continue as scheduled. “Let us continue exercising our civic responsibility in peace,” she concluded.