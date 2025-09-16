GENEVA – Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a United Nations inquiry said on Tuesday, urging governments to halt arms transfers to Israel and hold its leaders accountable.

The findings raise the prospect that Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant could face international prosecution, similar to past cases brought against leaders such as former Serbian President Slobodan Milošević, Rwandan officials after the 1994 genocide, and Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory said Israeli authorities and security forces had committed four of the five genocidal acts defined by the 1948 Genocide Convention. These include killing, causing serious harm, imposing conditions of life designed to destroy the group, and measures to prevent births.

“The Commission finds that Israel is responsible for the commission of genocide in Gaza,” Chair Navi Pillay said. “It is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the Genocide Convention.”

The report, covering Oct. 7, 2023, to July 31, 2025, documents mass killings, starvation caused by siege, destruction of health and education systems, and widespread attacks on children, cultural sites and infrastructure.

It said explicit statements by Israeli leaders and the conduct of Israeli forces showed genocidal intent. Responsibility, the Commission concluded, lies with Israel’s highest authorities.

Israel has rejected accusations of genocide, saying its campaign targets Hamas. But the Commission said the scale of civilian destruction and suffering amounted to genocidal acts.

Malawi, a close ally of Israel, has consistently defended the country in United Nations votes. It has backed Israel in the General Assembly on resolutions relating to the war in Gaza and previously signalled plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. Lilongwe has yet to comment on the Commission’s genocide report or indicate whether it will review ties with the current Israeli government.

The Commission has called on countries including the United States and United Kingdom to halt arms sales and investigate individuals and companies suspected of aiding genocide. Commentators say failure to act could amount to abetting genocide. Both the US and UK are among Malawi’s largest donors, a factor that could place the southern African nation in a delicate diplomatic position. Only South Africa has so far taken Israel to the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide in Gaza. Pretoria’s case, filed in December 2023, led the court to order provisional measures requiring Israel to prevent genocidal acts and allow humanitarian aid.

“The international community cannot stay silent,” Pillay said. “Every day of inaction costs lives and erodes credibility.”

The Commission was created by the UN Human Rights Council in 2021 to investigate violations of international law in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.