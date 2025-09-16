Voting officially began at St. Pius Centre in Blantyre City, Soche Zingwangwa Constituency, around 6:20 am on election day.

Voters turned out in impressive numbers, demonstrating enthusiasm for participating in the democratic process.

Soche Zingwangwa Constituency encompasses Naperi, Soche East, Chitawira, Zingwangwa, parts of Chilobwe, and several surrounding communities.

At St. Pius Centre, 3,689 people are registered to vote, reflecting a significant proportion of the constituency’s electorate.

The polling station has seven streams, each designed to accommodate 527 voters to ensure an orderly and efficient voting process.

The parliamentary race in Soche Zingwangwa is highly contested, with six candidates vying for the seat.

Penjani Fredrick Kalua is running under the United Transformation Movement (UTM) banner.

Rodwell Ngalande represents the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), while Blessings Masinga is the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.

Seluby Munde stands for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), aiming to challenge the established party candidates.

Joyce Malunga and Paul Ngwira are independent candidates seeking to offer voters an alternative outside the main party structures.

The strong turnout at St. Pius Centre highlights both the competitiveness of the parliamentary race and the commitment of citizens to exercise their voting rights.

Observers at the centrer noted that the voting process began smoothly, with polling officials guiding voters efficiently through the streams.

The early morning enthusiasm sets the tone for the day, signalling active participation and high interest across the constituency.