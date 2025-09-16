As citizens in Malawi head to the polls to choose the nation’s President, Members of Parliament, and local representatives, I urge all eligible voters to fulfill their duty by taking part in the electoral process. Abstaining from voting is essentially allowing others to make the decision on your behalf, and by doing so, you are denying your chosen candidate of your support.

Until now, there is a widespread consensus that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has fulfilled its responsibilities in a fair and impartial manner. In her role as MEC Chair, Annabel Mtalimanja has demonstrated integrity and clarity by including various stakeholders, including political parties, throughout every step of the election process.

I have followed a number of MEC press briefings, I am pleased to conclude that she eloquently communicated and answered questions competently. I still believe that the declaration of election results by MEC will reflect the will of the electorate.

Furthermore, the arrival of representatives from the African Union (AU), Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), European Union (EU), and other organizations to serve as international observers is worth appreciating. We strongly urge them to carry out their duties with due diligence and impartiality.

Moving forward, all parties have a responsibility of ensuring that elections are free and fair by seeing to it that they are represented at polling stations, constituency tally centres, district tally centres and Bingu international conference national tally centre.

In agreement with Moses Kunkuyu, the Minister of information and digitisation, it is important for media professionals and journalists to share thoroughly verified results to the public without any bias. Unfortunately, there are some dishonest members of the media who only report results that favor a certain candidate, causing confusion and frustration among voters when the official results are announced differently. This could potentially lead to unrest.

Although it is regrettable that civil society organizations have not been as vigilant in their role as watchdogs for the rights of marginalized individuals, they are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this chance to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted fairly and without bias.

Lastly, my message goes to a voter on the ground. Please vote for a candidate of your choice without being intimidated. Refrain from selecting candidates solely because they have offered you financial incentives or other material possessions. Choosing a candidate based on their geographical location, regional ties, district ties, religious beliefs, or tribal affiliation is retrogressive.

It is crucial to understand that any silly error made during voting will have lasting consequences until the next election in five years. May the best candidate emerge as the winner.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this opinion article are those of the author, Rick Dzida ([email protected]), and do not necessarily reflect those of Malawi24 or its editorial team.