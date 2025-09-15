Sister Teresa Francis Mulenga of the Teresian Sisters Congregation, on Saturday celebrates Silver Jubilee Mass of serving God at her home village in Zomba Diocese.

The Silver Jubilee took place at her home village, T/A Namadidi in Zomba District and was attended by many sisters from various congregations, as well as Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Catholic Diocese of Zomba and several priests, who came to rejoice with her.

The Silver Jubilee themed:

“Do to others what you would like them to do to you, do good always, and never grow tired of doing what is right”.

Speaking during the celebration, Sister Mulenga thanked God for all the good things He continues to do for her in her daily life.

She also expressed gratitude to Bishop Chaima for attending the event.

She went on to thank her parents for accepting her decision to serve God as a Sister, and she also appreciated all those who supported her along her journey.

Sister Mulenga also thanked the Provincial Superior of her Congregation in Malawi and her fellow Sisters for the love and support they continually show her.

She then asked Christians and friends to keep praying for her so she can continue serving God faithfully.

“I don’t have much to say, only joy that I’ve reached 25 years of serving God. All I can say is thank you,” said Sister Mulenga.

In his speech, Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima praised Sister Mulenga’s great work, especially her efforts in environmental care and in empowering women by teaching them how to make soap and fertiliser, helping them become economically self-reliant.

Bishop Chaima said Sister Mulenga has a special gift from God, describing her as a humble person among her fellow Sisters.

He thanked her parents for allowing her to serve God through the Teresian Sisters Congregation and encouraged other parents to guide their children towards serving God, whether as priests, sisters, or brothers.

