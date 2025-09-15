As Malawians prepare to cast their ballots, many say they are more concerned about joining fuel queues than voting queues.

Persistent petrol shortages, rolling power cuts, soaring food prices, hunger, and rampant unemployment, have deepened frustration across the country.

The general election comes when trust in leadership is low, and hope for meaningful change has been worn thin.

Although 17 presidential candidates are contesting, including incumbent Lazarus Chakwera and his 2020 rival Peter Mutharika, the usual vibrancy of Malawi’s campaigns has been muted.

The colourful rallies, free T-shirts, and massive billboards that once energised voters are noticeably fewer, reflecting tight finances and widespread disillusionment.

Meanwhile, long queues for scarce fuel have become flashpoints for tempers, with reports of fistfights breaking out as patience wears thin.

President Chakwera, aware of the political damage caused by the shortages, apologised in a televised address and blamed corrupt officials for deliberately sabotaging fuel supplies.

In Mangochi and other southern towns, desperate young men have resorted to selling petrol in plastic containers at five times the official price, saying it is the only way to survive.

The economic strain is being felt everywhere, with inflation above 30% and wages stagnant, making essentials increasingly unaffordable.

A shortage of foreign currency has driven importers to the black market for U.S. dollars, further inflating consumer prices.

For Malawi’s youth, who make up nearly half of all registered voters, the crisis is especially painful, with job opportunities scarce and the future uncertain.

Yet the two leading presidential contenders are much older, with Chakwera at 70 and Mutharika at 85, raising questions about generational disconnect.

Some young voters openly express despair, saying repeated elections have not improved their lives, though they still cling to cautious hope for change.

Rural voters, who make up 80% of the population, are equally restless, especially over the spiralling cost of fertiliser, which Chakwera once promised to reduce but which has instead risen sixfold since 2019.

At Mutharika rallies, villagers have demanded cheaper farm inputs, with some supporters recalling his presidency as a period of relative stability.

Chakwera insists his government will bring fertiliser costs down through a new targeted program and has pledged a headline policy of depositing 500,000 kwacha into accounts for every newborn after the election.

Other presidential hopefuls, including former president Joyce Banda, Atupele Muluzi, Dalitso Kabambe, and Vice-President Michael Usi, have also vowed radical economic reforms.

Despite the crowded ballot paper, the underlying voter demand is clear: Malawians want affordable food, reliable fuel, and jobs that offer dignity and survival.

The outcome of this election will hinge not only on campaign promises but also on whether voters believe their next leader can turn queues of despair into queues of opportunity.