With only hours left before Malawians go to the polls, Mzimba District Commissioner Rodgers Newa has announced that all preparations for Tuesday’s general elections have been completed and the district is ready for polling.

Speaking to Malawi24 at the Mzimba District Tally Centre, located at Mnjiri Community Day Secondary School, Newa confirmed that both staff and materials had been successfully deployed to all polling centres.

“By 6 a.m. today, we had completed the delivery of all staff and materials. Our officers have confirmed that all polling centres have received ballot papers and everything required for people to vote,” he said.

He admitted there were initial delays due to transport shortages, explaining that vehicles had to make multiple trips. However, he assured that staff shortages had been addressed by deploying reserve personnel.

Mzimba South District Elections Officer, Chrispine Chakhumbira, also confirmed that his office had finalised logistics, citing adequate provision of vehicles, materials, security, and personnel.

About 371,000 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots in Mzimba.