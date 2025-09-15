The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, today inspected polling centres in Lilongwe ahead of tomorrow’s General Elections.

Her tour included visits to Kalolo and Mdzobwe constituency tally centres, where she assessed the level of preparedness.

She was accompanied by MEC Chief Elections Officer, Andrew Mpesi, as part of the Commission’s final checks before voting day.

The inspection was aimed at ensuring the availability of all essential polling materials, including ballot papers, ballot boxes, and voter registers.

It also sought to verify the readiness and deployment of polling staff tasked with managing the electoral process.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Justice Mtalimanja expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far.

She noted that the centres visited had all the required equipment in place and that polling staff were adequately prepared to conduct the elections.

Justice Mtalimanja emphasised that the smooth operation of polling centres is critical to guaranteeing a credible, transparent, and peaceful election.

She further assured Malawians that MEC is working tirelessly to ensure that all logistical and technical arrangements are completed on time.

The inspection comes just hours before Malawians go to the polls in what is expected to be one of the most closely contested elections in the country’s democratic history.