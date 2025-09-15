The Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba has sentenced Mustafa Kaunda, 49, to four years’ imprisonment with hard labour, and has ordered the forfeiture of a Toyota Sienta, registration number MHG 4048, and 880 litres of petrol to the Malawi Government after finding him guilty on three counts.

Sub Inspector Kayenda said that the court heard from Eastern Region Police Prosecutions Inspector Patrick Chipote that the convict was arrested by Eastern Region Police detectives on August 12, 2025, along with his driver Ibrahim Yusuf, 33, after they were found transporting approximately 880 litres of petrol fuel in their motor vehicle without proper documentation.

She said that in court Kaunda and his driver Ibrahim pleaded not guilty but after the prosecution presented their case, the court found them guilty on three counts of transporting fuel without a license, failing to produce documents relating to fuel and failing to comply with a lawful order by the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) prohibiting the transportation of fuel in drums.

In mitigation, the convicts begged for court leniency, saying they were first-time offenders, the fuel was fully recovered, and the second convict, Ibrahim Yus,uf, told the court that he was merely following instructions from his employer, Mustafa Kaunda.

In his submission, Chipote prayed the court for a straight custodial sentence to deter the would-be offenders saying the offences of that nature are common and that the offence was well planned as the convicts travelled from Ntaja to Blantyre in search of fuel and further asked the court to seize the motor vehicle used to commit the offence.

Passing sentence, Principal Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state and added that the prohibition of transporting fuel in drums is in place to ensure public safety and prevent scarcity and that the convicts demonstrated a lack of remorse and planned to commit the offence.

He, therefore, convicted and sentenced Kaunda to 4 years imprisonment with hard labour and ordered that the fuel recovered and the motor vehicle Toyota Sienta used for the transportation be forfeited to the Malawi Government and further sentenced Ibrahim Yusuf to pay a fine of K400,000, of which he paid.

Both Convicts hail from Chaphuka Village, Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi District.