Five men accused of plotting to sabotage Malawi’s 2025 General Elections by staging violent attacks and obstructing the movement of ballot papers have pleaded not guilty before the Lilongwe Resident Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects, who were arrested on September 13, face two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony under Section 404 of the Penal Code. Prosecutors allege they used a social media platform called Political Debate to coordinate plans targeting major markets in Lilongwe, including Mchesi, Chinsapo, Mtsiriza, Mtandire, and Kauma.

According to court documents, the group also intended to block vehicles transporting ballot papers from the eastern and southern regions to the national tally centre in Lilongwe.

The accused have been identified as Geoffrey Kamanyengo, 49, from Ntcheu; Fanwick Kerodi, 52, from Mulanje; Lodwell Ligomeka, 51, and John Grevulo, 43, both from Blantyre; and Upile Mkulumba, 41, from Machinga.

Meanwhile, a sixth suspect, believed to be the mastermind of the operation, Winstone Cassam, remains at large.