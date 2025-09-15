Five men pleaded not guilty to an election sabotage plot in Lilongwe

Sep 15, 2025 Politics 0
Advertisement
Malawi24
Court

Five men accused of plotting to sabotage Malawi’s 2025 General Elections by staging violent attacks and obstructing the movement of ballot papers have pleaded not guilty before the Lilongwe Resident Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects, who were arrested on September 13, face two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony under Section 404 of the Penal Code. Prosecutors allege they used a social media platform called Political Debate to coordinate plans targeting major markets in Lilongwe, including Mchesi, Chinsapo, Mtsiriza, Mtandire, and Kauma.

According to court documents, the group also intended to block vehicles transporting ballot papers from the eastern and southern regions to the national tally centre in Lilongwe.

The accused have been identified as Geoffrey Kamanyengo, 49, from Ntcheu; Fanwick Kerodi, 52, from Mulanje; Lodwell Ligomeka, 51, and John Grevulo, 43, both from Blantyre; and Upile Mkulumba, 41, from Machinga.

Meanwhile, a sixth suspect, believed to be the mastermind of the operation, Winstone Cassam, remains at large.

Advertisement

Leave a CommentCancel reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.