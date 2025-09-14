The Citizen League, a proactive organisation in ensuring transparency and accountability, has expressed satisfaction over the overall campaign climate in the Lower Shire districts.

Citizen League has described the campaign period as a trajectory of civility in a democratic society which needs to be embraced.

Francis Mazinga, Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, noted that the campaign period in both Chikwawa and Nsanje was marked with peace, with no cases of violence or hate speech.

We have had a different outlook on the campaign where the aspiring candidates used an issue-based strategy in rallying the masses. This is a significant step in regards to democracy,’ Mazinga said.

He, then, encouraged all candidates to maintain peace and respect the electoral code of conduct as there is only one day remaining before the polls.

Mathews Kennedy