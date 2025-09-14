The Ministry of Information and Digitalisation has appealed to all media houses and practitioners to maintain their professionalism as the country heads to the polls in two days.

According to Minister Moses Kumkuyu, the media have been reminded to uphold the highest standards of media ethics, professionalism, integrity, and responsibility during their duties, highlighting that the general public relies upon and trusts the information disseminated through media platforms.

Kumkuyu has hinted that voting information must be verified before publication or broadcast and balanced to ensure equal space.

“Responsible journalism during this period will not only strengthen public trust but also safeguard the credibility of the electoral process and uphold peace and unity,” Kumkuyu said in his letter.

Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja has also, on several occasions, appealed to all Malawians and stakeholders to verify any information concerning the elections.

Mtalimanja, in his address today, emphasised that when people note that the disseminated information is fake, they must not forward it any further.

Malawi is heading to general polls on Tuesday, 16 September, to elect the president, members of parliament, and ward councillors.