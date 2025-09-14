Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Jessie Kabwila has expressed confidence that the party’s presidential candidate will secure victory in the September 16 General Elections.

She projected that the MCP’s torchbearer will win by 72 per cent, disputing the results of recent opinion polls that suggest otherwise.

Kabwila highlighted that in the first three years of President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, the government was able to build roads despite challenges posed by disasters such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

She contrasted this with the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, alleging that development funds were being stolen, even by bodyguards of party officials.

On the education front, Kabwila revealed that under Chakwera’s leadership, all university students, starting with the current intake, will receive laptops along with data bundles, as part of efforts to bridge the digital divide.

Kabwila made these remarks while addressing the press this evening, reinforcing MCP’s confidence ahead of the elections.