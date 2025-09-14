Renowned gospel musician Davie Nkhoma, known as Dazik, this morning brightened the lives of the elderly in Kasengere Village, T.A. Chitukula, Lilongwe, through a generous donation of assorted items on Friday.

The initiative aimed to uplift senior citizens and highlight the importance of love and respect for the elderly.

During the event, Dazik addressed the negative perceptions of ageing, stating, “Being old should not be seen as a curse; rather, it is a milestone to be celebrated.”

Chief Alex Zulu expressed gratitude for Dazik’s timely contribution, which addresses food scarcity among the elderly.

He encouraged young people to draw inspiration from Dazik’s actions to foster a community built on compassion and support.

The donated items included cooking oil, soya pieces, soap, and maize flour, providing essential relief and serving as a call to action for the community to support its senior members.