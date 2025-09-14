The Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum (CSEIF) has warned that Tuesday’s general elections will be a defining moment for Malawi, presenting both the promise of consolidating democratic gains and the risk of eroding public trust if mishandled.

In a statement issued ahead of the September 16 polls, the committee emphasised that the credibility of the electoral process will determine whether Malawians continue to place confidence in democratic governance or grow increasingly disillusioned.

“Every Malawian must approach the ballot with confidence that their vote counts and that their choice reflects their conscience, not undue influence,” the statement reads, underscoring the importance of free will in the voting process.

The statement, signed by the committee’s chairperson, Benedicto Kondowe, urged that grievances from voters, candidates, and political parties be resolved transparently, fairly, and strictly within established legal and electoral frameworks. Failure to do so, the group cautioned, could undermine both peace and legitimacy.

The committee also highlighted the role of election observers, both domestic and international, stressing that their assessments must reflect realities on the ground rather than distort them.

“The September 16, 2025, General Elections represent a make-or-break moment for Malawi’s democracy. Either we rise above division and uphold constitutionalism, or we risk weakening the very trust that holds our Republic together,” the statement said.

The warning comes as Malawians prepare to cast their ballots amid heightened political competition and concerns over potential disputes.

The committee urged all stakeholders, including political leaders, the Malawi Electoral Commission, security agencies, and citizens, to act responsibly to safeguard the integrity of the process.