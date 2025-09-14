With just two days remaining before Malawians head to the polls, Anglican bishops have placed unity and prayer at the heart of their message, cautioning citizens against allowing political choices to divide families and communities.

In a pastoral letter titled A Call to Prayer for Peaceful Elections, Bishops William Mchombo, Fanuel Magangani, Alinafe Kalemba, and Daniel Kalonga urged Malawians to view the elections as more than a political contest. “Elections are not just about choosing leaders but also about shaping the future we all hope to live in,” the bishops wrote.

They reminded voters that regardless of the outcome, Malawians remain bound by a common identity and destiny. “When the elections are over, we shall remain Malawians. We will still be neighbours, brothers and sisters, mtundu umodzi wa chi Malawi,” the bishops emphasised.

The church leaders urged citizens to resist voting based on tribal, regional, or financial influences, and instead to choose leaders of “character, capability, and commitment to serve the people.”

Beyond the ballot, the bishops appealed for a spiritual commitment to peace. “Pray fervently for peace before, during, and after the elections. Pray for wisdom for our leaders, the electoral commission, the security services, and all those involved in the electoral process,” they said.

Their call comes at a tense moment in Malawi’s political landscape, where concerns about voter apathy, mistrust in institutions, and potential post-election disputes loom large.

By centring their message on prayer and national unity, the Anglican bishops join a growing chorus of faith leaders urging restraint and responsibility during the polls.