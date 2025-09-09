At just 26, Yamikani Elias from Mphepo Zinayi in Ntcheu has walked a journey few could imagine. Born with a physical disability that confines her to a wheelchair and having lost both parents years ago, Yamikani spent much of her life in solitude, relying on the kindness of neighbours to get by.

Her life began to take a different turn when the One for All Organisation Technical School learned of her struggles. Determined to give her a chance to live with dignity, the institution transferred her to Zomba for seven months of intensive tailoring training.

That decision has changed everything. Today, seated confidently in her wheelchair, Yamikani is no longer a girl defined by loneliness, but the most reliable tailor in her village, transforming fabric into beautiful garments that carry both her skill and resilience.

Adding a spark of hope to her story, DPP presidential running mate Jane Ansah recently donated a brand-new electric sewing machine to Yamikani, a gesture that has boosted her confidence and productivity.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Yamikani said, “I never thought I would reach this far. To me, this sewing machine is not just a gift but a new life. I am thankful to One for All Organisation and to Madam Jane Ansah for believing in me when I had nothing.”

One for All Organisation Technical School director James Kajawo could not hide his pride in her transformation. “I am happy that Yamikani is now a reliable tailor. Success is a choice, just as poverty is a choice, and her story proves that disability is not inability,” he said.

Group Village Headman Kapanje also praised the initiative, saying Yamikani’s story should inspire the community and the nation at large.