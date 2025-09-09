In every global election cycle, intelligence agencies quietly conduct independent surveys to gauge likely political outcomes. While these reports rarely reach the public, they are highly accurate within security and diplomatic circles. Malawi is no exception.

According to information obtained by Malawi24 security journalist Ephraim Mkali Banda, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has carried out a confidential electoral survey ahead of the 2025 polls. President Lazarus Chakwera is said to have personally requested this survey, which was presented to him behind closed doors last week.

The classified findings predict a decisive victory for former President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) over the incumbent Chakwera.

The intelligence forecasts paint the following picture:

NIS (Malawi): APM – 53%, Chakwera – 33%

MI6 (United Kingdom): APM – 61%, Chakwera – 28%

CIA (United States): APM – 62%, Chakwera – 29%

These surveys suggest that, if the predictions hold, Mutharika would secure an outright victory without the need for a runoff.

The convergence of findings from Malawi’s NIS and international agencies such as Britain’s MI6 and America’s CIA has sparked intense debate in political circles. Analysts note that intelligence services typically rely on a blend of polling data, grassroots informants, economic indicators, and social sentiment analysis when making their assessments. Their track record, both in Malawi and abroad, has rarely been wrong.

For President Chakwera, the results are sobering. Despite wielding state power, the intelligence reports suggest that public sentiment may be shifting sharply against him. Some ruling party insiders fear the data could demoralise his supporters if it spreads widely, while opposition figures have seized on the numbers as evidence of inevitable change.

International observers caution that while intelligence agencies are often precise, elections remain unpredictable, influenced by campaigns, alliances, and voter turnout. Still, the unanimity of these predictions sends a powerful signal about the current trajectory of Malawian politics.

As the country moves closer to the 2025 polls, the weight of these secret reports could shape strategies within both the ruling Malawi Congress Party and the Democratic Progressive Party. Whether the forecasts prove accurate will ultimately be determined when Malawians themselves cast their votes.