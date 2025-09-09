President Lazarus Chakwera’s recent national address has raised serious questions about his ability to lead Malawi effectively. In his Monday evening speech, he claimed that certain individuals and opposition parties were sabotaging government programs for fertiliser and fuel.

While every leader faces challenges, the way he framed these issues points to a deeper problem a pattern of indecision and weak leadership.

By stating that his government is being sabotaged, Chakwera appears to admit that he is struggling to govern effectively. A strong president would have systems in place to detect and prevent sabotage, hold officials accountable, and remove those who fail in their duties.

His remarks suggest that such mechanisms are lacking, highlighting a significant leadership gap.

Fertiliser distribution provides a clear example. For years, Malawian farmers have faced delays and shortages during planting seasons. Despite repeated promises, the government has failed to address these issues. Rather than planning proactively or ensuring transparency, the administration reacts late, leaving many farmers without essential supplies.

In his address, the president emphasised blame over solutions, offering little reassurance to citizens.

The Bridget Fund controversy is another instance of weak governance. Critics argue that the government failed to manage the fund effectively or communicate its objectives clearly. Instead of ensuring the fund’s success, the administration became embroiled in disputes.

Pointing fingers at the opposition does little to inspire confidence in leadership.

Fuel shortages further illustrate lapses in decision-making. Malawi has experienced repeated fuel crises, disrupting transport, businesses, and households. While global factors play a role, a competent government would take measures to mitigate the impact, such as securing alternative suppliers or monitoring stock levels. Yet Chakwera’s speech conveyed frustration rather than offering concrete solutions.

The president also missed an opportunity to highlight achievements. National addresses should reassure citizens, showcase progress, and outline a clear path forward.

Instead, this speech focused on accusations, portraying the government as reactive and defensive.

Effective leadership also requires upholding the rule of law. By blaming opposition parties and attributing government failures to sabotage, Chakwera risks undermining public trust in legal institutions.

In conclusion, Chakwera’s address underscores recurring weaknesses in decision-making. From fertiliser distribution to fuel management, and from public fund oversight to communication, the government frequently reacts rather than acts decisively.

True leadership involves making clear decisions and implementing them effectively. By this measure, many Malawians perceive that the president is not fully in control.