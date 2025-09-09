The Malawi Prison Service (MPS) has registered yet another academic milestone in the 2025 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations, with Mzuzu Prison emerging as the best-performing institution among correctional facilities.

According to MPS Public Relations Officer Steve Meke, a total of 80 inmates sat for the national exams, and 55 passed, translating to a 68.8% overall pass rate across the prison system. Notably, Mzuzu Prison led the pack with a 78.9% pass rate, followed closely by Maula Prison (78%) and Zomba Central Prison (73%).

“The good news is that the highest score, 16 points, came from Zomba Central Prison. This was followed by three candidates who scored 18 points each, from Maula Prison and Blantyre Prison respectively,” said Meke.

The results reflect a steady improvement in prison education performance over recent years. In 2023, the overall pass rate stood at 52.5%, with the top performer scoring 17 points, while in 2024, it improved to 70.4%, with the best student scoring 15 points.

The 2025 exams were administered at eight prison stations, including Bvumbwe Reformatory, Mzimba Prison, Mzuzu Prison, Maula Prison, Zomba Central Prison, Blantyre Prison, and Mzuzu Female Prison.

Meke attributed the continued success to strong government support, the commitment of prison education officers, and assistance from various stakeholders.

“While we acknowledge great support from the government and other partners, we still invite well-wishers to come on board and invest in prison education. It’s a vital tool for rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society,” he said.

Education continues to prove a powerful tool in transforming the lives of inmates, providing them with second chances and hope for a better future beyond prison walls.