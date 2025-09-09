Frank Gabadinho Mhango continued his fine scoring form as Malawi staged a dramatic second-half comeback to draw 2–2 with Liberia in a pulsating FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Bingu National Stadium on Monday evening. The result moves Malawi up from fifth to fourth place in Group H of the CAF qualification standings.

Just three days after scoring in a 2–1 win over Namibia, Mhango was once again on target, this time sparking a spirited Flames resurgence after Liberia had raced to a two-goal lead. Chawanangwa Kaonga added the crucial equaliser in the 79th minute to rescue a vital point for Malawi.

The stakes were high going into the match, with Group H tightly contested. Tunisia led the group on 22 points, followed by Namibia (12), Liberia (11), Equatorial Guinea (10), and Malawi (9). A win could have seen the Flames leapfrog both Liberia and Equatorial Guinea. While the draw wasn’t the ideal outcome, it was enough to push Malawi into fourth place on goal difference, now level with Equatorial Guinea on 10 points and just one behind Liberia.

Liberia stunned the home crowd early when Ayouba Kosiah opened the scoring just two minutes in with a spectacular bicycle kick. Despite a spirited response from Malawi that saw Charles Petro and Mhango come close to equalising, the visitors held on to their lead at halftime.

Kosiah struck again in the 61st minute, capitalising on confusion from a long throw-in that Malawian goalkeeper William Thole failed to deal with. The forward nodded home his second goal, doubling Liberia’s advantage and silencing the stadium once more.

But the Flames were not finished.

Mhango pulled one back in the 71st minute, heading in at the far post after a well-placed cross. Just eight minutes later, he turned provider, slicing through Liberia’s defence before laying off a precise ball for Kaonga, who coolly slotted home to level the score.

Galvanised by the comeback, Malawi pushed for a winner in the dying minutes, but Liberia held firm to secure a share of the spoils.

After the match, Flames head coach Kalisto Pasuwa praised his players’ resilience but was critical of the defensive lapses that led to both Liberian goals.

“It was a game we believed we could win, but early complacency cost us,” said Pasuwa. “The two goals we conceded came from basic mistakes, a set piece and a long throw-in. At this level, you can’t afford such lapses.”

He stressed the need for improvement in defending set-pieces, but applauded his squad’s never-say-die attitude.

“I applaud the boys for not giving up. They kept fighting and could’ve even won it late on,” he added.

With two games remaining in the group stage, Malawi’s World Cup hopes are still alive, but tightening up defensively will be key if the Flames are to keep their qualification dreams burning.