President Lazarus Chakwera has publicly asked for forgiveness from Malawians who are enduring long hours in fuel queues across the country.

He attributed the ongoing fuel crisis to deliberate actions by individuals seeking to undermine his government.

According to Chakwera, certain officials at the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) intentionally frustrated the timely importation of fuel.

He claimed these officials were acting to make his administration fail while attempting to illegally benefit from kickbacks.

The President made these remarks during a national address delivered from Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on the evening of 8 September 2025.

Chakwera said ordinary motorists have been caught in the crossfire of a larger struggle involving corrupt cartels and an opposition political party that he did not name.

He vowed to take action against the Nocma officials, promising to fire them once he wins the upcoming presidential election scheduled for Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

In the same address, Chakwera announced new fertiliser prices for the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

He said that small-scale farmers will pay K15,000 per 50-kilogram bag, while business buyers will pay K90,000 per bag, with the new rates taking effect on 1 October 2025.

Chakwera again placed blame on corrupt businesspersons, accusing them of conspiring with an opposition party to inflate prices to the current K160,000 per bag.

He emphasised that these actions are harming ordinary farmers and undermining government efforts to support the agricultural sector.

“They will not win this fight,” Chakwera declared, adding, “I will continue to fight for poor farmers in this country.”

Conclusion

President Chakwera’s address highlights the twin crises facing Malawi: fuel shortages and inflated fertiliser prices.

His public apology signals recognition of the hardships ordinary Malawians are enduring, while his accusations against Nocma officials and corrupt business actors indicate deep-rooted administrative and political challenges.

The announcement of adjusted fertiliser prices under the AIP offers some relief to small-scale farmers, but questions remain about the government’s ability to enforce these measures and prevent further exploitation.

As Malawi heads into the highly contested 16 September elections, Chakwera’s remarks underscore the stakes for governance, accountability, and the future of national programs aimed at supporting citizens.