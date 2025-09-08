Communities living around Nyika National Park in Rumphi have been assured that if voted into power, UTM will ensure they are no longer forgotten, pledging to finally bring development to an area neglected for nearly five decades.

Speaking during whistle-stop rallies at Mbweziwe and Bondi, both villages bordering the park, UTM presidential running mate Matthews Mtumbuka, said the party is the only one with a manifesto that responds directly to the realities of their daily lives.

“Your struggles are unique, and your needs are unique. Only UTM has a manifesto that speaks directly to you. With our K500 billion annual allocation to tourism, we will build schools, roads, health centres and the infrastructure you deserve,” he said to loud applause.

He reminded residents that many of them were resettled in 1976 when the government forced communities to move out of Nyika National Park following its expansion. Since then, he said, successive administrations had ignored their plight, leaving them behind in access to education, healthcare and development.

Mtumbuka pledged that under a UTM administration, revenues from Nyika’s tourism potential would be reinvested into the area, saying this would finally give local people a direct share of the park’s wealth.

“For too long you have been forgotten. UTM will remember you, UTM will stand with you, and UTM will deliver for you,” Mtumbuka declared.

Malawi is set to hold general elections on 16 September 2025.